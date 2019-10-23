The Haunting of Hill House – Marilyn Rea Beyer

Hello, Shirley.

We’ve been expecting you

to look inside and see how

long these thoughts have taken to brew.

Some thirty years,

isn’t that what you’d say?

That’s a long, long time for guilt

to grip you with its teeth of clay.

Enter the house,

Shirley. Look all around.

Dig with your hands in the dark

corners where old devils abound.

They will bite you.

They will pinch your fingers

if you try to jerk them out

and poison you with tail stingers.

Under the hill

that still houses your pain

lives the bleak notion that you

should feel shame and shoulder the blame

for all that you

did though under duress

when hard he grabbed at your breasts

then forced himself under your dress.

End it, Shirley.

Now re-button your blouse.

Switch on the light and say “No.

No. No more.” Get out of the house.

Marilyn Rea Beyer has read poetry in public since the 1960s and began writing poems in 2005. She holds a Master’s in Oral Interpretation of Literature from Northwestern University. Now retired, her varied career includes teaching, high tech, folk radio and working as PR Director for Perkins School for the Blind. A native Chicagoan she and her husband, author and filmmaker Rick Beyer, raised their two children in Lexington, Mass.