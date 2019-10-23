The Woman in Black – Georgiann Carlson

she always wore black

always

she said she did it

to mourn for all the

pain and suffering

women were forced

to face in their lives

all the torture and misery

caused by men

and patriarchal society

she kept her eyes closed

for long periods of time

she said she couldn’t look

not any more

broken bodies

broken hearts

broken children

when the solution

was so simple

all men had to do

was stop being violent

she said that

she had been gone

for many years

killed by a man’s fists

but as she was dying

she vowed

to roam the earth

for as long as the violence

continued

on Halloween

she became real

and let her vengeance

run free

she said that on that day

her eyes

were wide open

and she was very

very hungry

I’m an artist, a writer, a vegetarian, an animal rights activist, and quite a few other things as well. I love books, cats, philosophy, good conversation, Chicago and the arts. So my blog is full of bits and pieces but it’s the bits and pieces that make life interesting to me. You can read more of my writing at Rethinking Life