The Woman in Black – Georgiann Carlson

she always wore black
always
she said she did it
to mourn for all the
pain and suffering
women were forced
to face in their lives
all the torture and misery
caused by men
and patriarchal society
she kept her eyes closed
for long periods of time
she said she couldn’t look
not any more
broken bodies
broken hearts
broken children
when the solution
was so simple
all men had to do
was stop being violent
she said that
she had been gone
for many years
killed by a man’s fists
but as she was dying
she vowed
to roam the earth
for as long as the violence
continued
on Halloween
she became real
and let her vengeance
run free
she said that on that day
her eyes
were wide open
and she was very
very hungry
I’m an artist, a writer, a vegetarian, an animal rights activist, and quite a few other things as well. I love books, cats, philosophy, good conversation, Chicago and the arts. So my blog is full of bits and pieces but it’s the bits and pieces that make life interesting to me. You can read more of my writing at Rethinking Life
