Haunted House on the Hill – Donna Matthews

She lived in a house on a hill. A long winding road required to reach the front door. Many times you will knock but no one will answer. The mistress is usually hiding and afraid to come out into the sunshine. It’s haunted this hill house. Haunted by nighttime creatures. Fear being the loudest with clanking chains roaming the dark halls. Phantoms of regret seep under doors and slip into bed with sinister murmurs. Sorrow’s moans heard throughout the night.

her house in shambles

peace; the most priceless of things

will she ever find?

Watercolor Painting by Donna Matthews

Donna Matthews started writing a couple of years ago when her children started leaving her nest. She enjoys writing poetry, prose, and short stories. In addition to writing, she also loves to read, paint, take pictures, and explore the world on foot. She is passionate about helping others find their voice in both the writing and art communities.

