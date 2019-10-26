Eektober series (part eight) – Nisreen Ali

It heard her sing
The old time rock and roll beats
A ghost opera announcing doom.
She got closer to stir up some romance in the haunted house
Her presence made it deaf & blind
Paranoid and paralyzed, it had no time to react
Her soft witch’s kiss was enough
The trick had been done, the tequila was doused.
She left the stuffed animal behind
As a wicked reminder
They couldn’t tempt the devil
They made a mistake of provoking it.
She was now anxious to dance on their bleeding bodies.
