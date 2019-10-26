Eektober series (part eight) – Nisreen Ali

It heard her sing

The old time rock and roll beats

A ghost opera announcing doom.

She got closer to stir up some romance in the haunted house

Her presence made it deaf & blind

Paranoid and paralyzed, it had no time to react

Her soft witch’s kiss was enough

The trick had been done, the tequila was doused.

She left the stuffed animal behind

As a wicked reminder

They couldn’t tempt the devil

They made a mistake of provoking it.

She was now anxious to dance on their bleeding bodies.

Bizarre writer ▪ Messy crafter ▪ Insane mother

