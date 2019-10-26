Eektober series (part eight) – Nisreen Ali

Friends of Brave and Reckless, Writing Prompt Challenge One comment

It heard her sing
The old time rock and roll beats
A ghost opera announcing doom.

She got closer to stir up some romance in the haunted house
Her presence made it deaf & blind
Paranoid and paralyzed, it had no time to react
Her soft witch’s kiss was enough
The trick had been done, the tequila was doused.

She left the stuffed animal behind
As a wicked reminder
They couldn’t tempt the devil
They made a mistake of provoking it.

She was now anxious to dance on their bleeding bodies.

 

Bizarre writer ▪ Messy crafter ▪ Insane mother

Read more of Nisreen’s writing on Instagram

One comment

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s