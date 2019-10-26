Eektober series (part nine) – Nisreen Ali

She was walking in the forest again

While the sky poured it’s heart out

There stood before her two beasts

Seeking vengeance, seeking her death

One was emaciated with hollowed eyes

Within it were ticks and leeches

The other wooden daemon had tentacles

Two that went beneath the ground

And four that were snapping mid-air

The first monster began to wail

It’s pitch was shrill and dark

Hundreds of feisty leeches crawled towards her

The second one made the earth beneath her give away

Swiftly a copper vessel was brought out

She whispered some spells

And added some pumpkin spice

She became one with the lightning

Red smoke surrounded her levitating self

The monsters and their minions were burnt to the crisp

She crumpled their spare and found parts under her boots, walking on.

Bizarre writer ▪ Messy crafter ▪ Insane mother

Read more of Nisreen’s writing on Instagram