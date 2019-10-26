Living in the Present – Christine Bolton

In the stillness

of the morning

I see her again

The woman in black

Standing on the rocks

in silence

Staring at the sea

motionless

The breeze lifting

her hair and leaving it

to tousle about

her shoulders

Whenever I come

at this time she is there

Never acknowledging

my presence

Absorbed in her thoughts

and quietness

I smile nervously

but she looks through me

As if I were transparent

I speak but she does not hear

It was then I realized

I was looking at myself

The woman in black

was me

My head was always

in the future

instead of being in the present

I was mourning the

loss of something I would

never have

unless I started living

Christine Bolton – Poetry for Healing ©

You can read more of Christine Bolton’s writing at Poetry For Healing: Words from the Heart