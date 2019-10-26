The Haunted Saucepan – Georgiann Carlson

the sauce pan simply

refused to do it’s job

she bought it

because she liked

the color

but every time

she tried to use it

no matter what

ingredients

she put into it

she always got

the same results

she tried to make

a thick hearty

vegetarian stew

dicing vegetables

all morning long

but hours later

when she removed the lid

all she saw were

tiny

greedy

power hungry

sexist

little white guys

floating in blood

she told her friends

about her sauce pan

and the bloody

little white guys

and they all said

the very same thing

where can we get one?

