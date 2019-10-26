The Haunted Saucepan – Georgiann Carlson

the sauce pan simply
refused to do it’s job
she bought it
because she liked
the color
but every time
she tried to use it
no matter what
ingredients
she put into it
she always got
the same results
she tried to make
a thick hearty
vegetarian stew
dicing vegetables
all morning long
but hours later
when she removed the lid
all she saw were
tiny
greedy
power hungry
sexist
little white guys
floating in blood
she told her friends
about her sauce pan
and the bloody
little white guys
and they all said
the very same thing
where can we get one?
I’m an artist, a writer, a vegetarian, an animal rights activist, and quite a few other things as well. I love books, cats, philosophy, good conversation, Chicago and the arts. So my blog is full of bits and pieces but it’s the bits and pieces that make life interesting to me. You can read more of my writing at Rethinking Life