Woman in Black – Donna Matthews

A sound startles me from a deep sleep. Getting out of bed, I see through the window coming from a distance a dark fog. Covering the field with surreal swiftness, up the trellis, past the black roses, into my room. Stepping back, I observe the mist as if gathering up her skirt, shape-shifting into a woman. Unable to contain myself any longer, I scream. I scream a terrifying shriek in hopes of waking up from this bad dream. To no avail. Breathless and frozen, I stare. The woman in black smirks, dissolves again and makes her way up my leg.

Watercolor Painting by Donna Matthews

Today’s entry is in a category known as flash fiction. There are many other names (micro, mini, nano, etc) and a variety of different lengths (one-word stories, six-word stories, 100 words, 500 words.)

Donna Matthews started writing a couple of years ago when her children started leaving her nest. She enjoys writing poetry, prose, and short stories. In addition to writing, she also loves to read, paint, take pictures, and explore the world on foot. She is passionate about helping others find their voice in both the writing and art communities.

