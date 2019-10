Little words

can tumble

out of

mouths

into ears

Little words

sometimes

say nothing

that matters

Hello

Fine

Good

Of course

Thanks

Let’s do that

Call Me

Bye now

Little words

sometimes

say everything

that matters

I miss you

I hear you

I see you

I’ve got this

You’ve got this

I care

Hug?

Take my hand

I love you

I’m here

Little words

can tumble

out of

mouths

into hearts

