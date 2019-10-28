Eektober series (part ten) – Nisreen Ali

A storm was brewing by the horizon
Even in pitch black she maneuvered her way with ease
She’d never forgotten meeting them all by the cliff years ago
And she sensed one would be waiting for her there.
•
It sat perched at the edge with all it’s magnificence
Darkness doing injustice to its bright plumes
Talons larger than her palms, beak as big as her face
Eyes drowningly deeper than the blue sea underneath them
•
The ancient numinous bird daemon had an uncanny smile
It was gouging on spiders within a pumpkin
‘My monstress, how fine have you grown up to be?
My bones are tired & weary, you see.
Come now, cross over this godforsaken human line, come to me.’
•
It’s eyes saw her clenched fist
There was defiance in the wild winds.
•
The bird opened it’s enormous wings
It’s quivering feathers flew across her body
Hacking her on her arms, thighs & face.
It saw her fall to her knees in pain.
•
‘Say yes, beloved. I don’t want to lay you down to die.
Fighting is futile.
The darkness is all you have ever known. Embrace it. It gets easier.
•
Seven thousand nights ago, we gathered here.
Your dreams guided you to this forest.
We nourished your powers with ours.
Yet you chose that weak human over us!!
I will consume you and your powers alive.’
•
She whispered weakly in the dark
And a hundred valkyries came flying
They uncoiled it’s wings and carried it off
The valkyries plunged the struggling beast into the river
Deep within the tide to drown it in the undertow.
•
She spectacled the brief rising of the river
Higher than the cliff she stood on
The valkyries bowed in respect & flew out of sight
She nodded weakly and said
‘Beasts are conquered. Humans die valiantly in battle. Easy has never been me.’
•
Only the last mega daemon remained.
Bizarre writer ▪ Messy crafter ▪ Insane mother
