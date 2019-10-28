Eektober series (part ten) – Nisreen Ali

A storm was brewing by the horizon

Even in pitch black she maneuvered her way with ease

She’d never forgotten meeting them all by the cliff years ago

And she sensed one would be waiting for her there.

•

It sat perched at the edge with all it’s magnificence

Darkness doing injustice to its bright plumes

Talons larger than her palms, beak as big as her face

Eyes drowningly deeper than the blue sea underneath them

•

The ancient numinous bird daemon had an uncanny smile

It was gouging on spiders within a pumpkin

‘My monstress, how fine have you grown up to be?

My bones are tired & weary, you see.

Come now, cross over this godforsaken human line, come to me.’

•

It’s eyes saw her clenched fist

There was defiance in the wild winds.

•

The bird opened it’s enormous wings

It’s quivering feathers flew across her body

Hacking her on her arms, thighs & face.

It saw her fall to her knees in pain.

•

‘Say yes, beloved. I don’t want to lay you down to die.

Fighting is futile.

The darkness is all you have ever known. Embrace it. It gets easier.

•

Seven thousand nights ago, we gathered here.

Your dreams guided you to this forest.

We nourished your powers with ours.

Yet you chose that weak human over us!!

I will consume you and your powers alive.’

•

She whispered weakly in the dark

And a hundred valkyries came flying

They uncoiled it’s wings and carried it off

The valkyries plunged the struggling beast into the river

Deep within the tide to drown it in the undertow.

•

She spectacled the brief rising of the river

Higher than the cliff she stood on

The valkyries bowed in respect & flew out of sight

She nodded weakly and said

‘Beasts are conquered. Humans die valiantly in battle. Easy has never been me.’

•

Only the last mega daemon remained.

