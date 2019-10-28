Indie Blu(e) Publishing is Thrilled to Announce the Release of SMITTEN This Is What Love Looks Like: Poetry by Women for Women an Anthology October 28, 2019 braveandrecklessblog Indie Blu(e) Publishing Leave a comment SMITTEN This Is What Love Looks Like: Poetry by Women for Women an Anthology is now available on Amazon in both print and Kindle editions. Our congratulations to its fabulous editors Candice L. Daquin and Hallelujah R. Huston, as well as the 120 stunning women writers and artists who contributed to the Anthology. Share this:EmailTweetShare on TumblrPrintLike this:Like Loading...