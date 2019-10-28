Petitions (A Collaborative Piece)…

I am very grateful to have been invited to participate in this beautiful collaborative piece in 2017. Thanks to Eric Syrdal at My Sword and Shield for organizing this project.

Eric:

By night’s dark embrace

I light these candles of petition

and speak unto my heart

on my knees in the moonlight

Hear me

oh crimson guardian in my breast

engine of my life

ever the drum beat that underlies

the story of my days

I beseech thee,

do not fall for such a cause as this

you know I have no choice in these matters

but to plunge headlong

hand in hand

together to our end

and I grow so weary of falling

Christine:

By night’s dark embrace

I light these candles of petition

and speak unto my soul

on my knees in the moonlight

Hear me

guiding light

that burns quietly

steadily

within me

the hour is late

I am weary to my very bones

the choice that lies before me

hard

life-changing

illuminate the paths ahead

guide my steps to the road

that is just

that is right

do not let my feet choose simply what is easy

help me find my courage

I no longer want to be ruled by fear

Michael:

By night’s dark embrace,

I cry out in silent prayer.

I am alone, bereft of friend and companion.

Lost am I, upon the road of life.

Delayed at a wayside cut deep by emotional scars.

My mortal frame has walked a path of closing doors.

Ever is the pathway pointing my feet forward, yet to all sides the way is shut.

Inner demons thrive upon indecision, preying upon my mind.

I’d light a candle, but the match has snapped before it sparks.

Tears run dry down a face soaked with precipitation.

My lifeblood mingles with the elements, spilled by choices from the past.

I cry out in silent prayer.

Alone.

Sarah:

By night’s dark embrace, I hold on

to hope with everything that’s left.

The night embraced me in her darkness, an embrace I never expected. An embrace that made me feel comforted. It was foreign, but oh so nice. And I felt that warmth every frightful night. Before the steps coming my way and the living nightmare that would come. The night held me in her embrace as I waited, and she continued to hold me until the pre-dawn light announced the start of a new day.

The night, in whatever form she takes, has been my constant. I am one with the night. With all her darkness, all her shimmering lights. Those glowing embers flickering off in the distance millions of miles away. Through every phase of the moon, and through every storm, she remains. And for as long as I live, I will continue to look upon her with fondness and comfort.

Ward:

By night’s dark embrace

I burn this incense of perdition

and speak unto the universe

on my knees in the moonlight

Hear me

Spirit of emptiness

Fill yourself

Fool yourself

Trick me into believing in you

By becoming someone worth believing in

And take it all from me

Like infinite footballs pulled away

At the last moment

Teach me what hope is really about

Faith

Belief without proof

Reward me by giving it all back

And more

Suddenly…

Violently…

Happily…

Marcia:

by night’s dark embrace

I spark these votives of intercession

and speak unto my inner angel

on my knees in the moonlight

hear me

spirit of perseverance

that nips, a frenetic terrier,

at my dragging heels.

lighten my bowed shoulders

heavy with perturbation’s weight

chase away

the lowering despair

hanging afore my eyes

shaggy unshorn locks.

nuzzle and lick my hangdog face

glowering in consternation

as I stumble on rocky roads

until I giggle in spite of myself

lift my eyes

and behold rays of hope

parting stormy clouds

Stephen:

By night’s dark embrace

I light these candles of petition

and speak unto my soul

on my knees in the moonlight

Hear me

My voice a mere cricket in a chorus

Calling across the field at night, vast…

Cast this journey I take across it

Will take so long. Too long it seems.

When the day sets its weight upon me

My voice reaches inside my heart to wash

Its impurities away. Hear me chant as I dig

A grave to lay down the body of the dead

Man whose soul still pleads with you to live

One more day, one more day, one more…

Hear me from my knees, Moonlight

Speak your petition to my soul, light

The candle that flicks night’s dark embrace.

Lois:

by night’s dark embrace

the soft, soft hand of success

beckons –

a creature, a comfort

in richest gold.

she circles me,

she is past and present –

a splendid ship at pier’s end.

whistle, whistle, golden one…

I squash the pens of pretense

and dreams of love

beneath my weighted will –

oh! there is more to us than this.

I pray,

that morning’s light will help us find it.

John:

By night’s dark embrace,

Before the dawn’s beams break,

I sit alone and still,

Inhabiting each breath,

Fully present I look within

For the strength and wisdom

To save myself,

No one else will; no one else can.

Only by myself am I condemned and defiled,

Only by myself am I saved and sanctified.

Reciting and remembering

Ancient wisdom, timeless as human nature,

I am what I think,

Nothing beyond can hurt me,

Nothing beyond can heal me,

Turmoil, despair and evil

Born of ignorance and illusions.

I arise refreshed and armed

To grapple with the day.

Kindra:

By night’s dark embrace

I incite fire, funeral pyre;

Pray on my knees ‘neath moon, stark white

Mother, imprisoned in prism, bender of light,

Hark!

Heart murmurs, mine

Stutters, stunned in wake of death—

Defy ultimate law of nature

Refract starshine and smile on me, you

Beacon of courage

Teller of truths

Holder of trust

Giver of hope

Vessel of love

Bless me, and keep me

1 Wise Woman

By night’s dark embrace

I search for peace

And weep unto my divine being

On my knees in the moonlight

Release me

From storms of inner chaos

For I am drowning

In sanity stealing squalls

And fear I will be forever lost

Amongst these demon built walls

No place for sun

Who rises and sets with ease

A miracle I wish to know

Grateful in its glow

Lighter and free

Let me be, I beg

My penance is done