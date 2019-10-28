White as Snow – Georgiann Carlson

he said my lips were cherry red
my skin was white as snow
he loved the combination
and even told me so
I said I wasn’t Snow White
comas weren’t my thing
I didn’t care for Princes
certainly not Kings
I held him tightly
in my arms
he didn’t have a chance
he didn’t see it coming
he was looking for
romance
my teeth slid in
I heard him sigh
it didn’t take him
long to die
I dropped him on
the hard cold ground
then I laughed
and turned around
I straightened out
my little skirt
then went looking
for dessert

I’m an artist, a writer, a vegetarian, an animal rights activist, and quite a few other things as well. I love books, cats, philosophy, good conversation, Chicago and the arts. So my blog is full of bits and pieces but it’s the bits and pieces that make life interesting to me. You can read more of my writing at Rethinking Life

