White as Snow – Georgiann Carlson

he said my lips were cherry red

my skin was white as snow

he loved the combination

and even told me so

I said I wasn’t Snow White

comas weren’t my thing

I didn’t care for Princes

certainly not Kings

I held him tightly

in my arms

he didn’t have a chance

he didn’t see it coming

he was looking for

romance

my teeth slid in

I heard him sigh

it didn’t take him

long to die

I dropped him on

the hard cold ground

then I laughed

and turned around

I straightened out

my little skirt

then went looking

for dessert

I’m an artist, a writer, a vegetarian, an animal rights activist, and quite a few other things as well. I love books, cats, philosophy, good conversation, Chicago and the arts. So my blog is full of bits and pieces but it’s the bits and pieces that make life interesting to me. You can read more of my writing at Rethinking Life