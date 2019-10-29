Kindred Spirit – Christine Bolton

My kindred spirit
we grew at the same time
but thousands
of miles apart
Destiny brought
us together
eventually and
a chance to restart
A connection
from our distant history
Knowing you
but how?
Lovers, perhaps
Yet it is a cruel love
One of deep emotion
Then and now
Could it be
Master and slave
from centuries past?
Crime and punishment
Why else would
love be so jagged?
Hearts that will never mend
Hidden in its diminishment
Is a lesson to be learned
this time around?
I ask as I heal myself
in silence, alone
I am no slave to anyone
At any time
This treatment
I can no longer condone
Christine Bolton – Poetry for Healing ©
