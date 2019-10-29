Kindred Spirit – Christine Bolton

Friends of Brave and Reckless, Writing Prompt Challenge Leave a comment

My kindred spirit
we grew at the same time
but thousands
of miles apart
Destiny brought
us together
eventually and
a chance to restart

A connection
from our distant history
Knowing you
but how?
Lovers, perhaps
Yet it is a cruel love
One of deep emotion
Then and now

Could it be
Master and slave
from centuries past?
Crime and punishment
Why else would
love be so jagged?
Hearts that will never mend
Hidden in its diminishment

Is a lesson to be learned
this time around?
I ask as I heal myself
in silence, alone
I am no slave to anyone
At any time
This treatment
I can no longer condone

Christine Bolton – Poetry for Healing ©

You can read more of Christine Bolton’s writing at Poetry For Healing: Words from the Heart

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s