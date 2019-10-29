Kindred Spirit – Christine Bolton

My kindred spirit

we grew at the same time

but thousands

of miles apart

Destiny brought

us together

eventually and

a chance to restart

A connection

from our distant history

Knowing you

but how?

Lovers, perhaps

Yet it is a cruel love

One of deep emotion

Then and now

Could it be

Master and slave

from centuries past?

Crime and punishment

Why else would

love be so jagged?

Hearts that will never mend

Hidden in its diminishment

Is a lesson to be learned

this time around?

I ask as I heal myself

in silence, alone

I am no slave to anyone

At any time

This treatment

I can no longer condone

Christine Bolton – Poetry for Healing ©

You can read more of Christine Bolton’s writing at Poetry For Healing: Words from the Heart