To Say Nothing To The Dog – Robert G. Wertzler

One simple rule

Never, never talk,

Not once, not a word

To that dog

The big one

The one with scars

And torn ears

A crooked tail

The ugly one

The one that stared

Like you were dinner

A survivor of dog fighting?

No, but a fighter with

Anything on four legs

No matter how big or small

Why not talk to it?

You don’t want to know

You definitely do not

Want to find out

Bob Wertzler is retired from almost twenty years in the mental health field in California and Arizona. There are times the title, “Recovering Therapist”, seems to fit. In 2006 he retired to move to Western North Carolina to help and become primary care giver for his father who had developed Dementia. Before all that, there was work at various times as a soldier (US Army 1967-70), community organizer, cab driver, welfare case worker, wooden toy maker, carpenter, warehouse worker, and other things. He relates to a line in a Grateful Dead song, “What a long, strange trip its been.”