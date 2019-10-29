who were you

before the War

fought over

the disputed territory

of your budding

woman-child’s body

can you recall

the you

you were

before borders were violated

in relentless invasion

when control was

wrestled away

trust broken

innocence lost

drops of rich red blood

dripped on newly fallen snow

who were you

before the War?

© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved

Revised © 2019 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved