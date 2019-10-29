Who Were You Before the War?

who were you
before the War
fought over
the disputed territory
of your budding
woman-child’s body
can you recall
the you
you were
before borders were violated
in relentless invasion
when control was
wrestled away
trust broken
innocence lost
drops of rich red blood
dripped on newly fallen snow

who were you
before the War?

© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved
Revised © 2019 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved

