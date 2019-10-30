The Taste of Citrus

silken black blindfold

covers eyes

feel your thumb

tracing my bottom lip

‘open up’ you say

I hesitate only briefly

before I obey

tongue and teeth greeted

with sweet-tart taste of ripe

blood orange

juices running

down chin

collarbone

bare breasts

you feed me more segments unhurriedly

citrus dripping

skin sticky

your lips

long and lingering on mine

before trailing down to drink

sweet-tart juice

from my warm skin

© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved

Revised © 2019 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved