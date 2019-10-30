The Taste of Citrus

silken black blindfold
covers eyes
feel your thumb
tracing my bottom lip
‘open up’ you say
I hesitate only briefly
before I obey
tongue and teeth greeted
with sweet-tart taste of ripe
blood orange
juices running
down chin
collarbone
bare breasts
you feed me more segments unhurriedly
citrus dripping
skin sticky
your lips
long and lingering on mine
before trailing down to drink
sweet-tart juice
from my warm skin
© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved
Revised © 2019 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved