Finding Me – Taylor Grace

Illusion of sanity
Dredging up feelings
Down a dark hall
Reluctantly treading
Reliving suppressed memories
Void of empathy
Desperate screams
Darkness strangles me
Reflection of horror
Visual tragedy
Dissociative revelation
Feeling the intensity
Buried by unforgiving clarity
Guided by relentless strength
Pursuit of unity within me
Some days a domestic goddess, and other days a lost woman that still hasn’t bothered to brush her hair. My journey is full of life’s whimsical tales, love, laughter, heartache, trauma, passion, fantasy and everything in between. My writing is raw, sometimes too raw but I write it anyways, it’s my truth, my voice and I will share it. I’ve been described as honest, even complicated and have a whole lot of sassy undertones, so things get interesting, even comical at times. You can read more of my writing at The Broken Inside Me