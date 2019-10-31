Finding Me – Taylor Grace

Illusion of sanity

Dredging up feelings

Down a dark hall

Reluctantly treading

Reliving suppressed memories

Void of empathy

Desperate screams

Darkness strangles me

Reflection of horror

Visual tragedy

Dissociative revelation

Feeling the intensity

Buried by unforgiving clarity

Guided by relentless strength

Pursuit of unity within me

Some days a domestic goddess, and other days a lost woman that still hasn’t bothered to brush her hair. My journey is full of life’s whimsical tales, love, laughter, heartache, trauma, passion, fantasy and everything in between. My writing is raw, sometimes too raw but I write it anyways, it’s my truth, my voice and I will share it. I’ve been described as honest, even complicated and have a whole lot of sassy undertones, so things get interesting, even comical at times. You can read more of my writing at The Broken Inside Me