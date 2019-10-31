Hammers On Bone – Robert G. Wertzler

You’ll get used to it

What the old ones say

Just takes some time

To learn how to control

Control when the screaming

Turns to howling

How many times it takes

How many full moons

They don’t say

To stop dreading that moon rise

When the shape change comes

Shape of man to

Shape of wolf

And back again

When the moon sets

Feels like hammers on bone

Bob Wertzler is retired from almost twenty years in the mental health field in California and Arizona. There are times the title, “Recovering Therapist”, seems to fit. In 2006 he retired to move to Western North Carolina to help and become primary care giver for his father who had developed Dementia. Before all that, there was work at various times as a soldier (US Army 1967-70), community organizer, cab driver, welfare case worker, wooden toy maker, carpenter, warehouse worker, and other things. He relates to a line in a Grateful Dead song, “What a long, strange trip its been.”