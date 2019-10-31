Kindred – Robert G. Wertzler

Finally together, three girls
Years of meeting only
By way of the internet
Roommates at the university
The mysterious woman
The one with their same birthmark
Suggested it, arraigned scholarships,
The housing (not in the dorms)
Now, their housemother
Ahead, meeting the teachers
And coaches, and learning
The nature and control
Of their gifts soon to emerge
And make the three Pennies
True Sisters Of The Sign
Bob Wertzler is retired from almost twenty years in the mental health field in California and Arizona. There are times the title, “Recovering Therapist”, seems to fit. In 2006 he retired to move to Western North Carolina to help and become primary care giver for his father who had developed Dementia. Before all that, there was work at various times as a soldier (US Army 1967-70), community organizer, cab driver, welfare case worker, wooden toy maker, carpenter, warehouse worker, and other things. He relates to a line in a Grateful Dead song, “What a long, strange trip its been.”