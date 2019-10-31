Kindred – Robert G. Wertzler

Finally together, three girls

Years of meeting only

By way of the internet

Roommates at the university

The mysterious woman

The one with their same birthmark

Suggested it, arraigned scholarships,

The housing (not in the dorms)

Now, their housemother

Ahead, meeting the teachers

And coaches, and learning

The nature and control

Of their gifts soon to emerge

And make the three Pennies

True Sisters Of The Sign

Bob Wertzler is retired from almost twenty years in the mental health field in California and Arizona. There are times the title, “Recovering Therapist”, seems to fit. In 2006 he retired to move to Western North Carolina to help and become primary care giver for his father who had developed Dementia. Before all that, there was work at various times as a soldier (US Army 1967-70), community organizer, cab driver, welfare case worker, wooden toy maker, carpenter, warehouse worker, and other things. He relates to a line in a Grateful Dead song, “What a long, strange trip its been.”