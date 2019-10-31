Kissing the Witch – Taylor Grace

Magic before me

Has she cast a spell

Luring me in

Pleasure and sin

Longing for her darkness

Enticed by the evil inside

Can’t resist

Kissing the witch

A curse released

No fairytale ending for me

Transformed

Now a frog in disbelief

Some days a domestic goddess, and other days a lost woman that still hasn’t bothered to brush her hair. My journey is full of life’s whimsical tales, love, laughter, heartache, trauma, passion, fantasy and everything in between. My writing is raw, sometimes too raw but I write it anyways, it’s my truth, my voice and I will share it. I’ve been described as honest, even complicated and have a whole lot of sassy undertones, so things get interesting, even comical at times. You can read more of my writing at The Broken Inside Me