Kissing the Witch – Taylor Grace

Magic before me
Has she cast a spell
Luring me in
Pleasure and sin
Longing for her darkness
Enticed by the evil inside
Can’t resist
Kissing the witch
A curse released
No fairytale ending for me
Transformed
Now a frog in disbelief

Some days a domestic goddess, and other days a lost woman that still hasn’t bothered to brush her hair. My journey is full of life’s whimsical tales, love, laughter, heartache, trauma, passion, fantasy and everything in between.   My writing is raw, sometimes too raw but I write it anyways, it’s my truth, my voice and I will share it. I’ve been described as honest, even complicated and have a whole lot of sassy undertones, so things get interesting,  even comical at times.  You can read more of my writing at The Broken Inside Me 

