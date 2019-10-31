Last Call: Monster, She Wrote Book Title Prompt Challenge

Writing Prompt Challenge One comment

Did you write a response piece to one of the 31 Monster, She Wrote Book Title Writing Prompts that you would like published on Brave and Reckless?

I will accept response pieces inspired by any of the prompts through Sunday, November 6th at her.red.pen.wordsmithing@gmail.com.

If you submitted a piece for publication through email and did not hear back from me, please let me know in the comments below!

 

 

 

One comment

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s