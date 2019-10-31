Monster, She Wrote – Robert G. Wertzler

“Monster!” she wrote

“You gorgeous, beautiful monster.

What you awaken in me!

Turn my life upside down.

Teach me to be such

A monster too.”

Her hand shook

Her heart palpitated

She pressed “SEND”

Bob Wertzler is retired from almost twenty years in the mental health field in California and Arizona. There are times the title, “Recovering Therapist”, seems to fit. In 2006 he retired to move to Western North Carolina to help and become primary care giver for his father who had developed Dementia. Before all that, there was work at various times as a soldier (US Army 1967-70), community organizer, cab driver, welfare case worker, wooden toy maker, carpenter, warehouse worker, and other things. He relates to a line in a Grateful Dead song, “What a long, strange trip its been.”