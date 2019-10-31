My Sister, the Serial Killer – Georgiann Carlson

my sister’s great

she’s funny

smart

clever

beautiful

and kind

she’s also

a serial killer

but no one’s perfect

am I right

everyone has

something

besides

she only kills

people who deserve it

people who hurt

women

children

and animals

I mean

someone has to do it

the law

doesn’t take care of

ANYONE

so she does

I’m really proud of her

she has college degrees

and everyone loves her

I’m going to be just like her

when I get a little older

she said that what she does

isn’t for everyone

but if I’m determined

she’ll teach me what to do

so I don’t get hurt

I can’t wait to get started

I love spending time

with my sister

family is important

afterall

