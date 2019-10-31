My Sister, the Serial Killer – Georgiann Carlson

my sister’s great
she’s funny
smart
clever
beautiful
and kind
she’s also
a serial killer
but no one’s perfect
am I right
everyone has
something
besides
she only kills
people who deserve it
people who hurt
women
children
and animals
I mean
someone has to do it
the law
doesn’t take care of
ANYONE
so she does
I’m really proud of her
she has college degrees
and everyone loves her
I’m going to be just like her
when I get a little older
she said that what she does
isn’t for everyone
but if I’m determined
she’ll teach me what to do
so I don’t get hurt
I can’t wait to get started
I love spending time
with my sister
family is important
afterall
