SMITTEN is the #1 New Release in Poetry Anthologies on Amazon!

What readers are saying:

Tres Hermanas

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ important book!

SMITTEN is one of those books that needed to be made. Women who love women exist but their voices are very marginalized. All of us can relate to love no matter what form it takes and this exquisite collection of women poets is so beautiful. I especially loved some of the more humorous takes on female relationships and learned a lot from the expression of relations between women that touched my heart. I will be purchasing a few copies of this lovely book for my friends who are both lesbian and straight. As a fan of poetry I cannot recommend it more highly it has some of the best poetry about love and relationships I have read in ages.

Carolyn Martin

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ A Gift: The universality of Love

This unique anthology is filled with the everyday lives and experiences of women who love women — with all their quirks and quarrels, endearments and enlightenments. What thrills me – and this is central theme in SMITTEN — is that the details of woman/woman relationships will appeal to a universal audience. Readers of every gender will appreciate how love can evolve in any kind of relationship.

These poems by 120 women make love visible to those with eyes to see.

Philip Wardlow

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ A Tour de force of Emotions in this book of Poetry

“SMITTEN” is a tour de force of emotions to be evoked in any

reader who picks this book up. It’s filled with fiery intentions, delicate touches and playful smiles from across the room. These women’s words inspire and take hold. These women’s words find humor in the bold and the romantic. They will draw you in deep, making you see their world in all it’s beautiful lushness and honest darkness. If there was one word to describe this collection it would simply be, phenomenal

I guess you can tell I really liked it… 🙂

Nightpoet

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ book that opens hearts and minds

This is an incredible book, not only a volume of poetry by women for women, but an insight into the hearts and minds of all those who have ever loved, from a very special viewpoint. Love knows no boundaries, it is the bond of all human interaction and lesbian love poetry embodies the shared experience of human relationships and emotions from the unique perspective of feminine intuition and insight. The world needs more women writers and more women poets. This wonderful volume of poetry gives them a voice, an opportunity to share their many sided experiences, feelings and wisdom. This book is a milestone in the world of women’s poetry. It will not disappoint. It is worthwhile and essential reading…

Poet Jane

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ REMARKABLE

SMITTEN is a delight in myriad forms of what loving women feels like….glorious, challenging, peaceful and worthwhile. When we love truly, and write it down, it looks like SMITTEN. Haven’t been so excited about a poetry anthology in 20+ years!

AnnaMarie

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Beautiful.

One of the most sensitive collections in these cold days.

SMITTEN is available in both print and Kindle editions.