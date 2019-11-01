some days I do not just feel sorrow

some days I am the sorrow

I am the grey sky

that threatens spitting snow

I am the heaviness in your limbs

your shuffling gait

reluctant to get

where you are expected

some days

I am the sorrow

the stark, leafless, skeletal

branches of the trees

dwelling in the in-between

of not-quite late autumn

not-quite early winter

that borderline of the seasons

when light is dwindling

and darkness grows

some days

I am the wistfulness

that deep longing for your younger self

when time stretched endlessly

before you

the world full of possibility

and the crisp taste of golden fruit

