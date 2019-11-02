An Unquiet Mind – Robert G. Wertzler

Noise, incessant chatter
What if? What if?
Monkey mind babbling
Tomorrow and tomorrow
Never today
Never just now
Imagine the worst
Play out the scenarios
To Apocalypse
Shut it down?
Take a pill?
Take a drink?
Meditate?
Get “Mindful”?
Already full
Full to overflowing
With imaginary BS
Unquiet and spinning
Bob Wertzler is retired from almost twenty years in the mental health field in California and Arizona. There are times the title, “Recovering Therapist”, seems to fit. In 2006 he retired to move to Western North Carolina to help and become primary care giver for his father who had developed Dementia. Before all that, there was work at various times as a soldier (US Army 1967-70), community organizer, cab driver, welfare case worker, wooden toy maker, carpenter, warehouse worker, and other things. He relates to a line in a Grateful Dead song, “What a long, strange trip its been.”