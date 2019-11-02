An Unquiet Mind – Robert G. Wertzler

Noise, incessant chatter

What if? What if?

Monkey mind babbling

Tomorrow and tomorrow

Never today

Never just now

Imagine the worst

Play out the scenarios

To Apocalypse

Shut it down?

Take a pill?

Take a drink?

Meditate?

Get “Mindful”?

Already full

Full to overflowing

With imaginary BS

Unquiet and spinning

Bob Wertzler is retired from almost twenty years in the mental health field in California and Arizona. There are times the title, “Recovering Therapist”, seems to fit. In 2006 he retired to move to Western North Carolina to help and become primary care giver for his father who had developed Dementia. Before all that, there was work at various times as a soldier (US Army 1967-70), community organizer, cab driver, welfare case worker, wooden toy maker, carpenter, warehouse worker, and other things. He relates to a line in a Grateful Dead song, “What a long, strange trip its been.”