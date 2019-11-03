A Mom’s Unquiet Mind – Pallavi

It’s 3am and I am wailing to quieten my unquiet mind

No luck for there are thoughts infinite

There’s so much to be done

so much to be achieved

so much I am doing wrong

so much which leaves me frizzy

Laundry, cooking, cleaning piling along with many other chores too

Tonight’s dinner was a fail

kids ate Chick-Fil-A take out in lieu

endless errands were run this morning

still there’s a list on the pantry roaring

among all this, especially irksome are those

many pair of unmatched socks

and sippy cups with lids lost

messes my mind keeps playing and replaying

and then asks, why do other moms seem so much better at this?

Aah it’s 5am now and I am still awake and more frazzled if that’s possible

I tell myself, I better catch an hour of sleep

or the day will feel like a long week

That’s when I hear small tiny footsteps sneaking in my room

asking, mom and dad, can we snuggle with you please

between hugs kisses and laughter, they repeatedly say

we love you so much, thank you for being this way

instantly so much uncluttered and uncovered

I see them, happy, loved, emotionally satisfied

character built up with pride

maybe there’s a lot which remains undone

but there’s something pivotal happening under the sun

We are raising two happy healthy hearts

those absolutely compensate for mind’s unquiet parts.

Photo by Josh Willink from Pexels

Things which get my endorphins pumping – my kids (mom of two), coffee (green tea just doesn’t do), writing (find it a cathartic release), dancing (absolutely, first love it remains), reading (with or without coffee), working out (with my husband as my buddy).

You can read more of my writing at Curating Thoughts