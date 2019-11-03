A Mom’s Unquiet Mind – Pallavi

It’s 3am and I am wailing to quieten my unquiet mind
No luck for there are thoughts infinite
There’s so much to be done
so much to be achieved
so much I am doing wrong
so much which leaves me frizzy
Laundry, cooking, cleaning piling along with many other chores too
Tonight’s dinner was a fail
kids ate Chick-Fil-A take out in lieu
endless errands were run this morning
still there’s a list on the pantry roaring
among all this, especially irksome are those
many pair of unmatched socks
and sippy cups with lids lost
messes my mind keeps playing and replaying
and then asks, why do other moms seem so much better at this?
Aah it’s 5am now and I am still awake and more frazzled if that’s possible
I tell myself, I better catch an hour of sleep
or the day will feel like a long week
That’s when I hear small tiny footsteps sneaking in my room
asking, mom and dad, can we snuggle with you please
between hugs kisses and laughter, they repeatedly say
we love you so much, thank you for being this way
instantly so much uncluttered and uncovered
I see them, happy, loved, emotionally satisfied
character built up with pride
maybe there’s a lot which remains undone
but there’s something pivotal happening under the sun
We are raising two happy healthy hearts
those absolutely compensate for mind’s unquiet parts.
Photo by Josh Willink from Pexels
Things which get my endorphins pumping – my kids (mom of two), coffee (green tea just doesn’t do), writing (find it a cathartic release), dancing (absolutely, first love it remains), reading (with or without coffee), working out (with my husband as my buddy).
A timely reminder for me of the reason I dig deep sometimes several times a day. Thank you.
