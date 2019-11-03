An Unquiet Mind – Georgiann Carlson

MONKEY

a small

chittering mammal

who talks

day and night

or an unquiet mind

are things everyone

is familiar with

but not every unquiet mind

is nagging

or negative

an unquiet mind

can be full of color

and creativity

it can push a person

to act

to write

to paint

to play music

or to dance

an unquiet mind

can move people

to create

it can inspire

it can help people

become

so while the monkey

can drive us crazy

it can also be our

mentor

or muse

an unquiet mind

can be bursting

with excitement

and energy

it can make us

get up in the middle of the night

because the creativity inside of us

can’t wait another moment

to manifest

which is wonderful

seriously

what would we be

without

our unquiet minds

we would be asleep

that’s what we would be

going through the motions

while the spark

would be kept at bay

I’m an artist, a writer, a vegetarian, an animal rights activist, and quite a few other things as well. I love books, cats, philosophy, good conversation, Chicago and the arts. So my blog is full of bits and pieces but it’s the bits and pieces that make life interesting to me. You can read more of my writing at Rethinking Life