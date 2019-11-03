An Unquiet Mind – Georgiann Carlson

MONKEY
a small
chittering mammal
who talks
day and night
or an unquiet mind
are things everyone
is familiar with
but not every unquiet mind
is nagging
or negative
an unquiet mind
can be full of color
and creativity
it can push a person
to act
to write
to paint
to play music
or to dance
an unquiet mind
can move people
to create
it can inspire
it can help people
become
so while the monkey
can drive us crazy
it can also be our
mentor
or muse
an unquiet mind
can be bursting
with excitement
and energy
it can make us
get up in the middle of the night
because the creativity inside of us
can’t wait another moment
to manifest
which is wonderful
seriously
what would we be
without
our unquiet minds
we would be asleep
that’s what we would be
going through the motions
while the spark
would be kept at bay
