Darkness Visible: A Memoir of Madness – Georgiann Carlson

he wrote as fast as he could

his memoir

a memoir of madness

he knew that he was being pulled

into the darkness

but the darkness was visible

he could see through it

and that was wrong

he knew he shouldn’t be able

to see the things he saw

his heart was pounding

but still

he continued to write

turning pages

scribbling words

and pictures

determined

to leave a record

for others to see

so they would know

that what lay

on the other side

of madness

was simply

more of the same

and that was the

true horror

of what he saw

more

of

the

same

I’m an artist, a writer, a vegetarian, an animal rights activist, and quite a few other things as well. I love books, cats, philosophy, good conversation, Chicago and the arts. So my blog is full of bits and pieces but it’s the bits and pieces that make life interesting to me. You can read more of my writing at Rethinking Life