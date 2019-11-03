Darkness Visible: A Memoir of Madness – Georgiann Carlson

he wrote as fast as he could
his memoir
a memoir of madness
he knew that he was being pulled
into the darkness
but the darkness was visible
he could see through it
and that was wrong
he knew he shouldn’t be able
to see the things he saw
his heart was pounding
but still
he continued to write
turning pages
scribbling words
and pictures
determined
to leave a record
for others to see
so they would know
that what lay
on the other side
of madness
was simply
more of the same
and that was the
true horror
of what he saw
more
of
the
same
I’m an artist, a writer, a vegetarian, an animal rights activist, and quite a few other things as well. I love books, cats, philosophy, good conversation, Chicago and the arts. So my blog is full of bits and pieces but it’s the bits and pieces that make life interesting to me. You can read more of my writing at Rethinking Life