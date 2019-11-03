Darkness Visible – Robert G. Wertzler

Girl is sixteen

Girl is Heroin addict

Girl is in rehab

Girl was saved by Narcan

From intentional OD

Girl hears a song

For the first time

“Darkness, Darkness, be my pillow,

Take my head and let me sleep

In the coolness of your shadow,

In the silence of your deep

Darkness, darkness, hide my yearning,

For the things I cannot see

Keep my mind from constant turning,

To the things I cannot be

Darkness, darkness, be my blanket,

Cover me with the endless night

Take away the pain of knowing,

Fill the emptiness with light

Emptiness with light now”*

Her darkness visible

Flowing down

Her cheeks

*”Darkness, Darkness”, by Jesse Colin Young, The Youngbloods, 1969

Bob Wertzler is retired from almost twenty years in the mental health field in California and Arizona. There are times the title, “Recovering Therapist”, seems to fit. In 2006 he retired to move to Western North Carolina to help and become primary care giver for his father who had developed Dementia. Before all that, there was work at various times as a soldier (US Army 1967-70), community organizer, cab driver, welfare case worker, wooden toy maker, carpenter, warehouse worker, and other things. He relates to a line in a Grateful Dead song, “What a long, strange trip its been.”