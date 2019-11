A spontaneous riff off a six word story led three strangers from around the world to write this little piece. I hope you enjoy meeting Nicole Bohnask & Gerry Hanna as much as I did

Our cold bed whispers your name

relentlessly reminding me of your absence

I turn to ice without you

the fire long since unwillingly extinguished

I mourn alone among dying embers

awaiting Death’s final welcome cold embrace

my arms still reaching for you.