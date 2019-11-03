Prozac Nation – Georgiann Carlson

remember Soma

in Brave New World

a drug

to control the masses

well

welcome to

Prozac Nation

or any Nation

you can attach

to a drug

and there are

plenty of drugs

drugs to sooth

drugs to excite

drugs to dull

or take away

your thoughts

addicts are everywhere

just look around

all ages

all genders

addicted to feeling

SOMETHING

in a world

whose only aim

is to kill

who we are

