Prozac Nation – Georgiann Carlson

remember Soma
in Brave New World
a drug
to control the masses
well
welcome to
Prozac Nation
or any Nation
you can attach
to a drug
and there are
plenty of drugs
drugs to sooth
drugs to excite
drugs to dull
or take away
your thoughts
addicts are everywhere
just look around
all ages
all genders
addicted to feeling
SOMETHING
in a world
whose only aim
is to kill
who we are

I’m an artist, a writer, a vegetarian, an animal rights activist, and quite a few other things as well. I love books, cats, philosophy, good conversation, Chicago and the arts. So my blog is full of bits and pieces but it’s the bits and pieces that make life interesting to me. You can read more of my writing at Rethinking Life

