Prozac Nation – Robert G. Wertzler

Load them up
Those Cemtrail planes
Fill them with Prozac
Stuff them with Valium
Medicate the populace
The Gaslighted nation
Numb baffled minds
Thought paralyzed
Reality and fantasy
In a blender of lies
Give illusion of calm
Provide entertainment
While the world burns
Bob Wertzler is retired from almost twenty years in the mental health field in California and Arizona. There are times the title, “Recovering Therapist”, seems to fit. In 2006 he retired to move to Western North Carolina to help and become primary care giver for his father who had developed Dementia. Before all that, there was work at various times as a soldier (US Army 1967-70), community organizer, cab driver, welfare case worker, wooden toy maker, carpenter, warehouse worker, and other things. He relates to a line in a Grateful Dead song, “What a long, strange trip its been.”