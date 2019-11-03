Prozac Nation – Robert G. Wertzler

Load them up

Those Cemtrail planes

Fill them with Prozac

Stuff them with Valium

Medicate the populace

The Gaslighted nation

Numb baffled minds

Thought paralyzed

Reality and fantasy

In a blender of lies

Give illusion of calm

Provide entertainment

While the world burns

Bob Wertzler is retired from almost twenty years in the mental health field in California and Arizona. There are times the title, “Recovering Therapist”, seems to fit. In 2006 he retired to move to Western North Carolina to help and become primary care giver for his father who had developed Dementia. Before all that, there was work at various times as a soldier (US Army 1967-70), community organizer, cab driver, welfare case worker, wooden toy maker, carpenter, warehouse worker, and other things. He relates to a line in a Grateful Dead song, “What a long, strange trip its been.”