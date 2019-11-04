Village Magic

he contained a rough

earthy magic

that made dogs follow him

as if he carried T-bone steaks

in his pocket

made the trees stand up a little straighter

showing off their finery as he walked by

caused village women to throw open

their shutters

undo top buttons absently

let down their hair with a sigh

as he strode past their windows

he only had eyes

for her

the woman who lived

on the outskirts of town

tidy cottage where dried herbs hung

from the ceiling

pitchers of fresh lavender

on every table

she radiated moon magic

in the luminescence of her skin

he could hear the tides

when his ear lay close to hers

sparks that erupted

when they touched

made the fire roar in the heath

lanterns flicker

while the wolves howled their music

to the starry night

