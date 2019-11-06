All the Bright Places – Candice Louisa Daquin

All the places I have been

and sat, and wept, and dried my tears

moving on to another destination

leaving you there

in shards, in bottle tops, in crumpled napkins and cigarette box

leaving you there

in unmade sheets, flung wide windows, ageless sea gracing our loss

with her eternity.

I have run from you, I have gathered wood and returned, I have blown us up

and patched us back together

and all this time you have been gone

long and lost like the sea shell necklace made at 17

at the bottom of the ocean, where you pickle white turn into effervescence

in the corner of my vision, crossing my path ever more and never again

for lovers who are lost, for lovers riding trains alone with a ghost

for you who stroked me in ways that left me alive when you were not

for you who is no longer here and breathes in my dreams despite all

your inky whorl, your blazing silence

All the bright places were with you

we saw them all through a shiny lens called love

I pointed out the milky way and you laughed, I still hear your shellac cadence

on the tip of my tongue as when we danced and you held me a little too close

the mixture of the day, salt, sea, sun, rubbing from us both into mercury

when I lay here now, wherever I am, I remain still with you

if the room is dark I see light, if the bright makes my eyes hurt I stare into it until blind

for nothing is any longer safe or sound

you remind me of the cliffs by our villa and how at night we lay listening

to the beat and roar of the sea thundering her fists upon ochre visage

we did not know then what was to come, would it have made anything different?

I doubt.

All the bright places were with you

I wear your memory like a shroud and a halo

it torments me and gives me sustenance

without you I am hallowed ground waiting for first rain

I hear it now, it is gathering, it will soon pour down

and I will be free to scream into the sound

where are? Where have you gone? Would you really

leave me to make up this life alone?

where nothing, least of all moments, capture the intensity

of holding you, absorbing you, swimming into you until

you are an echo and I am the receding wave

crying her diminishing retreat.

