All The Bright Places – Robert G. Wertzler

The pain of bright places

Making dark ones darker

Contrast a sharper blade

Dangerous can be too

Like looking too long

Into the sun, blinding

Stumbling blind

Into the darkness

Falling

Bob Wertzler is retired from almost twenty years in the mental health field in California and Arizona. There are times the title, “Recovering Therapist”, seems to fit. In 2006 he retired to move to Western North Carolina to help and become primary care giver for his father who had developed Dementia. Before all that, there was work at various times as a soldier (US Army 1967-70), community organizer, cab driver, welfare case worker, wooden toy maker, carpenter, warehouse worker, and other things. He relates to a line in a Grateful Dead song, “What a long, strange trip its been.”