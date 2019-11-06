All The Bright Places – Robert G. Wertzler

The pain of bright places
Making dark ones darker
Contrast a sharper blade
Dangerous can be too
Like looking too long
Into the sun, blinding
Stumbling blind
Into the darkness
Falling
Bob Wertzler is retired from almost twenty years in the mental health field in California and Arizona. There are times the title, “Recovering Therapist”, seems to fit. In 2006 he retired to move to Western North Carolina to help and become primary care giver for his father who had developed Dementia. Before all that, there was work at various times as a soldier (US Army 1967-70), community organizer, cab driver, welfare case worker, wooden toy maker, carpenter, warehouse worker, and other things. He relates to a line in a Grateful Dead song, “What a long, strange trip its been.”
3 comments
Thanks, Christine – good picture!
LikeLiked by 1 person
You are welcome my friend
LikeLike
Reblogged this on cabbagesandkings524 and commented:
My response to the Writing Prompt, All The Bright Places
LikeLiked by 1 person