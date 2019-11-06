Legacy of Shadows – M.A. Morris

“Mama, why have I not ever seen you cry?”

To answer,

How do I even try?

Do I say it is the miles of years

Walking with shadows?

Seeing the scars that crisscross her arms,

I know she needs to know how I lived in shadows,

Of how it is to live with such fears

As the white noise of my mother’s voice,

Ever constant in my brain,

Of how it is I thought it

Protection I shrouded her within

To pretend there are only bright places.

My lies as answers

To her endless questions

Of how I have scars

Upon my back,

A legacy of a mother broken

By poverty from which she raised herself

To money and business

Only to have the wings of her dreams

Burned to cinders by the heat of circumstances,

Plummeting then to live once again within

The prison poverty made.

Yes, my daughter,

I grew in the shadows

Of my mother’s broken dreams

That had broken her.

The scars that crisscross my daughter’s arms

Are not a legacy contained

Within DNA.

My lies as answers

Offer no protection,

No bright place,

From the scars

Upon my back and soul.

So I begin to speak

The raw, bloody honesty

Dripping from me.

The drops, a balm,

To the scars upon her arms.

Yes, I grew and walked with shadows.

I tell how the shadow

Of near starvation

Gnaws between the ribs,

Of how a child can eat

And nothing taste

Because of hunger.

Yes, I grew within a shadow.

I tell her what the shadow of confusion means

Of being barely nine

Comforting a crying, drunken mother

Shopping for groceries and paying bills,

Cooking and cleaning and laundry,

Keeping secrets from prying teachers

Being a grown-up at the age of nine

Yes, my daughter, I grew in shadows.

I tell her what the shadow of scars holds

Of a broken wooden yardstick

And wooden weights of 19 old fashioned window blinds,

Of what it is to shop and buy

A metal yard stick to replace

And be the new implement

Used to punish you

For being stupid

For being ugly

For being skinny

For being fat

For being a mistake

For being born,

Ruining your mother’s life.

Yes, my precious treasure, I grew in shadows.

I tell her the final shadow

Of a doctor who said

A stroke was on the way,

Of emptying beer cans down the drain

Of being screamed at for doing so

Of grabbing razor blades and throwing them

Of screaming back, “Here, kill yourself this way.”

At the age of 16,

Of holding a mother in the throes

Of withdrawal.

Yes, my daughter, I grew in shadows.

And now,

My greatest gift that God has ever given me,

My brightest place,

Let not your scars be a shadow.

Let the weakness of these tears

You finally see

Be as a light to drive away

And break this legacy of shadows.

Let these tears lead you

To all the bright places.

I am a retired teacher, enjoying said retirement. I have been active in the gay and lesbian community since I threw away my Ken doll at the age of four.

