Originally published on Blood Into Ink

my body remembers

what my mind

tries to forget

why don’t you drive?

an innocent question

unexpectedly the key

to locked door of memory

teenager without a license

forced to accept a ride

I did not want

my body remembers

idling in the driveway

praying that someone else is home

tinny voice of the Red Socks announcer

droning out the play by play on the car radio

smell of Tijuana Smalls

mixed with his cologne

mingles with the odor

of my sweat

my anxiety

I sit as far away

as the small sedan will allow

curl myself defensively

around my exposed left side

swallowing down panic

that tumbles like gravel

in my throat

will he let me get out without incident

or will he cut me with pointed words

trying to trigger my self-loathing

my shame?

will he invent an excuse

to touch me with those sweaty hands

marking me unclean

leave his fingerprints

scorched on my skin

again?

I am older now

stronger

angrier

but I have been asked

not to make a scene

to be grateful for this favor

smile and say thank you

I will play nice if he does

I think to myself

the words as sharp as shark teeth in my head

my body remembers

how desperately I long

to be anywhere but here

this locked metal cage

with my tormentor

my abuser

my body remembers

© 2018 & © 2019 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved