My Dear Companion

we have only recently met
but there is a sense of inexplicable
connection
an easiness of souls
like greeting an old, dear friend
whom I share a deep
history with
as if we had shared
a babysitter as toddlers
and peanut butter sandwiches and fritos
in the lunchroom in grammar school
and protected each other
from others’ hurtful words
fought off each other’s bullies
on the playground
provided band-aids for
each other’s first broken hearts
what is it about you
that feels so comfortable
so much like home?
there is a piece of you
that feels like it could be
a piece of me
kindred spirits, twin souls
I am struck by the fact
that your bright shining soul
is easy to embrace and love
unconditionally, even from afar
if I can feel that tenderness
for your heart
for your soul
that feels at times as familiar as my own
my new-old friend
could I learn to love that piece of me?
