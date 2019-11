the world can feel

a deprivation chamber

silent

cold

comfortless

our bed

a place of abundance

private banquets served

where we shall

taste with our skin

read with our hands

swallow with our eyes

feel with our breath

hear with our hearts

lay us down on

sheets like golden tablecloths

our bodies moving

together

a fluid tide

rising, cresting like

wine overflowing

our goblets

flowing out

to join cherry seas

