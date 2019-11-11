Everything, Everything – Georgiann Carlson

I always wanted everything

everything there was

even Freddie Mercury

wanted it all

and he wanted it NOW

there’s no reason not to have it all

no reason not to have everything

that’s a mistake

most people make

they don’t expect to have everything

some don’t feel they deserve

to have everything

it’s not about all of that

if you want something

you just have to take it

everything’s right there in front of you

laid out like a never-ending banquet

all you have to do

is step up with your plate

and take everything you want

that’s what life is truly all about

it’s about having everything

I’m an artist, a writer, a vegetarian, an animal rights activist, and quite a few other things as well. I love books, cats, philosophy, good conversation, Chicago and the arts. So my blog is full of bits and pieces but it’s the bits and pieces that make life interesting to me. You can read more of my writing at Rethinking Life