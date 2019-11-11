Everything, Everything – Georgiann Carlson

I always wanted everything
everything there was
even Freddie Mercury
wanted it all
and he wanted it NOW
there’s no reason not to have it all
no reason not to have everything
that’s a mistake
most people make
they don’t expect to have everything
some don’t feel they deserve
to have everything
it’s not about all of that
if you want something
you just have to take it
everything’s right there in front of you
laid out like a never-ending banquet
all you have to do
is step up with your plate
and take everything you want
that’s what life is truly all about
it’s about having everything
I’m an artist, a writer, a vegetarian, an animal rights activist, and quite a few other things as well. I love books, cats, philosophy, good conversation, Chicago and the arts. So my blog is full of bits and pieces but it’s the bits and pieces that make life interesting to me. You can read more of my writing at Rethinking Life