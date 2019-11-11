The Museum of Intangible Things – Georgiann Carlson

the Museum of Intangible Things

isn’t for everyone

you have to be able to see farther

than you usually do

be able to look past what you can see

with the eyes you already have

if you can’t do that

all you’ll see are large

blank

white

canvases

if you can see

you will look upon

the true nature of

love

and kindness

you’ll recognize

generosity

and laughter

joy and beauty

you will be able to

see into the heart of

nature

there’s a whole room

dedicated to magic

one for dreams

and another that will show you

where music goes

once it has been released

one of the most popular rooms

and the most frightening

has no agenda

it simply shows each individual

who and what they are

the Museum is an exciting place

to visit

just be sure to give yourself

enough time

to see everything

