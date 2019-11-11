The Museum of Intangible Things – Georgiann Carlson

the Museum of Intangible Things
isn’t for everyone
you have to be able to see farther
than you usually do
be able to look past what you can see
with the eyes you already have
if you can’t do that
all you’ll see are large
blank
white
canvases
if you can see
you will look upon
the true nature of
love
and kindness
you’ll recognize
generosity
and laughter
joy and beauty
you will be able to
see into the heart of
nature
there’s a whole room
dedicated to magic
one for dreams
and another that will show you
where music goes
once it has been released
one of the most popular rooms
and the most frightening
has no agenda
it simply shows each individual
who and what they are
the Museum is an exciting place
to visit
just be sure to give yourself
enough time
to see everything
I’m an artist, a writer, a vegetarian, an animal rights activist, and quite a few other things as well. I love books, cats, philosophy, good conversation, Chicago and the arts. So my blog is full of bits and pieces but it’s the bits and pieces that make life interesting to me. You can read more of my writing at Rethinking Life