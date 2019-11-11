Woman in Black – Donna Matthews

My imperfect moment made perfect…trying to capture my artwork when he crawls into the frame.

A perfect juxtaposition of my day 🍁

The morning air crisp, the sky an impossible blue, the wind undressing trees in swirls around my yard. It’s a curious matter…our insistence and comfort in the idea of things remaining the same. We settle into summer only later to find ourselves watching the colorful autumn dance and wondering what happened.

But what of our days without movement? Without polarity? Without extremes? It’s these extremes that wake us up from the slumber of monotony. What of your day without hunger satiated by the joy of sweet or savory daily bread? What of cold feet without the coziness of a warm blanket? And of the deeper, darker moments of anxiety…her claws removed by a strong, loving embrace? Most assuredly we’d be bored to tears…reduced to stagnant souls in upright bodies if we remained a servant of sameness. Our days are clamoring for attention. Imperfect moments made perfect with curiosity, bravery, and willing feet for the journey.

The above is written as prose poetry. A prose composition that, while not broken into verse lines, demonstrates other traits such as symbols, metaphors, and other figures of speech common to poetry. You can learn more about poetry forms here.

Donna Matthews started writing a couple of years ago when her children started leaving her nest. She enjoys writing poetry, prose, and short stories. In addition to writing, she also loves to read, paint, take pictures, and explore the world on foot. She is passionate about helping others find their voice in both the writing and art communities.

