By The Time You Read This … – Robert G. Wertzler

What to write only to be read after you are dead?

Not just something for suicide notes

Not only for wills and final testaments

A bit of song applies:

“Who is it whom I address,

Who takes down what I confess?” *

There the question, to whom?

What confessions, what secrets

What outrageous opinions

What advice sent into future

What story like Twain’s “The War Prayer”

His will that it not be published

Until fifty years after he died

What to say for when no

Reply can be heard?

What would I set down

With that posthumous condition?

What would you?

* “Teachers”, Leonard Cohen

