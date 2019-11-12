Made You Up – Georgiann Carlson

Made You Up – Georgiann Carlson

I never went looking for love
I never made you up
or spent time thinking about
the one I would someday meet
I just looked up and saw you
that’s all I had to do
It only took a second
and I knew that love was you

I’m an artist, a writer, a vegetarian, an animal rights activist, and quite a few other things as well. I love books, cats, philosophy, good conversation, Chicago and the arts. So my blog is full of bits and pieces but it’s the bits and pieces that make life interesting to me. You can read more of my writing at Rethinking Life

