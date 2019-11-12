Made You Up – Georgiann Carlson

I never went looking for love

I never made you up

or spent time thinking about

the one I would someday meet

I just looked up and saw you

that’s all I had to do

It only took a second

and I knew that love was you

I’m an artist, a writer, a vegetarian, an animal rights activist, and quite a few other things as well. I love books, cats, philosophy, good conversation, Chicago and the arts. So my blog is full of bits and pieces but it’s the bits and pieces that make life interesting to me. You can read more of my writing at Rethinking Life