72 Hour Hold – Robert G. Wertzler

Dragged from sleep by Pager’s cry

Service says call the ER

They’ve got one for you

Call ER – familiar name

Medically cleared

Go, meet, talk

Ask the questions

Thought, Plan, Means, Intent

Try for a Safe Plan

Try some more., and more

No way

Wishing for a Patient Advocate

Someone to argue the other side

None here – wear both hats

Prosecution and Defense

No, three, Judge too

Serve the Law to serve the person

The Blindfolded Lady puts

Her balance in your hands

It is heavy, very heavy

Translate what the gut says

What the heart hears

Clarify words, deeds, evidence

Make the case – freedom versus risk

Call the Shrink – Staff it

Decision made

Do the paperwork

Call the Unit

Call for transport

Make copies

Wait – sit with The Patient

I know you don’t want to go

I know that place scares you

And we both know you can’t go home

And that my job is to keep you alive

Whether you like it or not.

We’ve been here before, you and I

And likely will again.

Bob Wertzler is retired from almost twenty years in the mental health field in California and Arizona. There are times the title, “Recovering Therapist”, seems to fit. In 2006 he retired to move to Western North Carolina to help and become primary care giver for his father who had developed Dementia. Before all that, there was work at various times as a soldier (US Army 1967-70), community organizer, cab driver, welfare case worker, wooden toy maker, carpenter, warehouse worker, and other things. He relates to a line in a Grateful Dead song, “What a long, strange trip its been.”