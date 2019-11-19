I Made You Up – Robert G. Wertzler

Yes, I made you up
Oh! You were real enough
But I invented you
The you I saw
The you I heard
The you I loved
The you I thought I needed
And you did the same
We filled in the blanks
Left by stories never told
By secrets UN-shared
Illusion piled on illusion
Til we broke under their weight
Bob Wertzler is retired from almost twenty years in the mental health field in California and Arizona. There are times the title, “Recovering Therapist”, seems to fit. In 2006 he retired to move to Western North Carolina to help and become primary care giver for his father who had developed Dementia. Before all that, there was work at various times as a soldier (US Army 1967-70), community organizer, cab driver, welfare case worker, wooden toy maker, carpenter, warehouse worker, and other things. He relates to a line in a Grateful Dead song, “What a long, strange trip its been.”
Realities and imaginations
