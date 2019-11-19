I Made You Up – Robert G. Wertzler

Yes, I made you up

Oh! You were real enough

But I invented you

The you I saw

The you I heard

The you I loved

The you I thought I needed

And you did the same

We filled in the blanks

Left by stories never told

By secrets UN-shared

Illusion piled on illusion

Til we broke under their weight

Bob Wertzler is retired from almost twenty years in the mental health field in California and Arizona. There are times the title, “Recovering Therapist”, seems to fit. In 2006 he retired to move to Western North Carolina to help and become primary care giver for his father who had developed Dementia. Before all that, there was work at various times as a soldier (US Army 1967-70), community organizer, cab driver, welfare case worker, wooden toy maker, carpenter, warehouse worker, and other things. He relates to a line in a Grateful Dead song, “What a long, strange trip its been.”