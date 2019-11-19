Metamorphosis – Christine E. Ray

I am honored to have my writing featured today on Free Verse Revolution

I have led 

many interesting 

lives

different cities

different jobs

different lovers

different friends

 

some of them

only brief rest stops

before moving on

I have always left

too easily 

I think

never as sentimental

as I feel 

I should be

 

other lifetimes

I have inhabited 

for longer stretches of time

settling in

trying them on for size

wearing them 

like a second skin

always all in

until I am not

 

I have been 

many different women

electric, extreme teens

sexy and seventeen

in a hurry 

to be grown

to be gone

from too-small

too-conventional

hometown where 

I never belonged

 

I have been 

bold reinvented twenties

sure that I knew everything

ready to take on 

the world

heart-broken 

new graduate

in Boston

three jobs

futon on the floor

clothes piled in milk crates

love letters never sent

my whole life

fitting in a minivan

graduate student 

