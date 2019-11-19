Metamorphosis – Christine E. Ray

FREE VERSE REVOLUTION

I have led

many interesting

lives

different cities

different jobs

different lovers

different friends

some of them

only brief rest stops

before moving on

I have always left

too easily

I think

never as sentimental

as I feel

I should be

other lifetimes

I have inhabited

for longer stretches of time

settling in

trying them on for size

wearing them

like a second skin

always all in

until I am not

I have been

many different women

electric, extreme teens

sexy and seventeen

in a hurry

to be grown

to be gone

from too-small

too-conventional

hometown where

I never belonged

I have been

bold reinvented twenties

sure that I knew everything

ready to take on

the world

heart-broken

new graduate

in Boston

three jobs

futon on the floor

clothes piled in milk crates

love letters never sent

my whole life

fitting in a minivan

graduate student