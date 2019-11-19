Metamorphosis – Christine E. Ray

I am honored to have my writing featured today on Free Verse Revolution
I have led
many interesting
lives
different cities
different jobs
different lovers
different friends
some of them
only brief rest stops
before moving on
I have always left
too easily
I think
never as sentimental
as I feel
I should be
other lifetimes
I have inhabited
for longer stretches of time
settling in
trying them on for size
wearing them
like a second skin
always all in
until I am not
I have been
many different women
electric, extreme teens
sexy and seventeen
in a hurry
to be grown
to be gone
from too-small
too-conventional
hometown where
I never belonged
I have been
bold reinvented twenties
sure that I knew everything
ready to take on
the world
heart-broken
new graduate
in Boston
three jobs
futon on the floor
clothes piled in milk crates
love letters never sent
my whole life
fitting in a minivan
graduate student
