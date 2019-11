Are you spending Thanksgiving weekend in the Philadelphia area? Stop by and meet me at the Pop-Up Shop for Small Business Saturday.

I will have all the fabulous current Indie Blu(e) Publishing titles with me at ArtSpace Lansdowne on Saturday, November 30th from 11 am to 6 pm. I will be signing copies of Composition of a Woman, The Myths of Girlhood, We Will Not Be Silenced, and SMITTEN.

I would love to see you there!